First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Short Interest Down 47.2% in February

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the February 13th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGR opened at $37.81 on Tuesday. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.316 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

