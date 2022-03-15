First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Short Interest Down 47.2% in February

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the February 13th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:LEGR opened at $37.81 on Tuesday. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.01.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.316 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.
