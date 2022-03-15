First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Up 27.4% in February

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the February 13th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,269,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
CIBR opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.08. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $40.66 and a 52 week high of $56.58.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.281 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
