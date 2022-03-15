First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Up 27.4% in February

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the February 13th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,269,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

CIBR opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.08. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $40.66 and a 52 week high of $56.58.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.281 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,691,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,446,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.