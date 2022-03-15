First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NYSEARCA:TUSA) Shares Down 1.4%

First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NYSEARCA:TUSA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.64 and last traded at $45.64. 699 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 3,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.30.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day moving average is $48.79.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (TUSA)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.