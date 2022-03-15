FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Short Interest Up 31.0% in February

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the February 13th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $66.68 on Tuesday. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $58.30 and a fifty-two week high of $97.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.24 and a 200-day moving average of $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.86.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $501.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstCash will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

In other news, insider Howard F. Hambleton bought 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $112,136.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FirstCash by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,340,000 after buying an additional 81,754 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in FirstCash by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,014,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,495,000 after purchasing an additional 19,629 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FirstCash by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,250,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,528,000 after purchasing an additional 36,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in FirstCash by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,426,000 after purchasing an additional 42,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FirstCash by 3.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,293,000 after purchasing an additional 34,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

