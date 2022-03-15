Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.84 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) will announce $3.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.90 billion and the lowest is $3.73 billion. Fiserv posted sales of $3.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year sales of $16.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.16 billion to $16.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.32 billion to $18.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,271,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,810. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.07.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $1,108,050.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,031 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,524 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after buying an additional 9,901,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,321,000 after buying an additional 820,147 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,924,000 after buying an additional 2,100,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,654,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,968,000 after buying an additional 512,954 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 21.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,413,000 after buying an additional 1,624,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

