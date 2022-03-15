Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 153,100 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the February 13th total of 218,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
NYSE:DFP traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.62. 50,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,169. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.70. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $31.43.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (Get Rating)
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.
