Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 153,100 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the February 13th total of 218,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NYSE:DFP traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.62. 50,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,169. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.70. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $31.43.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 217,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 131,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 90,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares during the period.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.