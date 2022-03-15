Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Holdings Cut by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC reduced its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the period. Summit X LLC owned 0.65% of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 25.1% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFO stock opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $13.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

