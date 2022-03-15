FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Rating) shares rose 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $22.74. Approximately 46,673 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 73,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 560.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. bought a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $200,000.

