FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 18,245.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in FMC were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FMC by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,046,000 after purchasing an additional 389,616 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in FMC by 27.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $836,012,000 after buying an additional 1,964,364 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in FMC by 5.0% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,487,000 after buying an additional 144,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,993,000 after acquiring an additional 57,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,754,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,605,000 after acquiring an additional 738,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FMC. Redburn Partners began coverage on FMC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.73.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $179,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $269,680.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC opened at $126.01 on Tuesday. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $126.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.55.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 37.19%.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About FMC (Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

