Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.05% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHTX traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,132. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $24.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHTX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

