Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,896 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Ford Motor by 50.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Ford Motor by 23.6% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on F shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.24.

In other news, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of F stock opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.97. The company has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

