ForgeRock Inc’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 15th (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock’s (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, March 15th. ForgeRock had issued 11,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 16th. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FORG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE FORG opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. ForgeRock has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that ForgeRock will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ForgeRock by 980.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

