ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.180-$-0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $46 million-$47 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.58 million.ForgeRock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.380-$-0.340 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on FORG. Zacks Investment Research cut ForgeRock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

FORG opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ForgeRock has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.82.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that ForgeRock will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the 4th quarter worth about $2,994,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 4th quarter worth about $1,282,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 4th quarter worth about $539,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $674,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

