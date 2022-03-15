ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.380-$-0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.91 million.ForgeRock also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$-0.160 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ForgeRock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ForgeRock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of FORG traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.48. The stock had a trading volume of 16,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,822. ForgeRock has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ForgeRock will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ForgeRock by 980.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

