Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FWRD. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

FWRD opened at $101.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.02. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $125.71.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Forward Air by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Forward Air by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Forward Air by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Forward Air by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

