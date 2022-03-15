Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $867,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,018,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after buying an additional 29,775 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.49. 245,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,896,975. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.97. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $43.92 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

