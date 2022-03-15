Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $187,000 in Orion Office REIT Inc (NYSE:ONL)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Office REIT alerts:

ONL traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $17.38. 1,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,676. Orion Office REIT Inc has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $32.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.95.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of office buildings. Orion Office REIT is based in SAN DIEGO.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Office REIT Inc (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.