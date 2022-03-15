Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,445 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,076,000 after buying an additional 3,634,888 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,209 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1,661.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,912,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,354,000 after buying an additional 1,804,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,741 shares of company stock worth $37,198,136 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.43. The company had a trading volume of 75,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,177,542. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.05 and a 52 week high of $152.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

