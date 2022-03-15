Fractal Reaches Market Cap of $854,772.37 (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. In the last week, Fractal has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $854,772.37 and approximately $33,794.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fractal coin can now be bought for about $0.0515 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00046021 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,618.29 or 0.06678878 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,271.87 or 1.00176894 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00040616 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

