Frax Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 15th. Frax has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and approximately $11.62 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Frax alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00044691 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,537.37 or 0.06552275 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,643.04 or 0.99788304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00040437 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,913,242,158 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.