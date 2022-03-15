Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.83

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.83 and traded as high as C$14.97. Freehold Royalties shares last traded at C$14.65, with a volume of 904,574 shares traded.

FRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Freehold Royalties to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.21.

The company has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.80%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

