Freshii (TSE:FRII) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.71

Freshii Inc. (TSE:FRII – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.71 and last traded at C$1.79, with a volume of 5668 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.84.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.48 million and a P/E ratio of -5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.99.

Freshii Company Profile (TSE:FRII)

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. As of April 14, 2021, the company operated 411 restaurants in 15 countries worldwide.

