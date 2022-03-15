Freshii (TSE:FRII) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.71

Freshii Inc. (TSE:FRII – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.71 and last traded at C$1.79, with a volume of 5668 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.84.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.48 million and a P/E ratio of -5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.99.
Freshii Company Profile (TSE:FRII)
