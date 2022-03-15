Friendz Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $69,242.00 (FDZ)

Friendz (FDZ) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One Friendz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Friendz has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Friendz has a market capitalization of $338,509.47 and $69,242.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Friendz Profile

Friendz is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 517,946,313 coins. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Friendz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

