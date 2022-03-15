Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Stock analysts at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Communications Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.68.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 235.87% and a net margin of 77.29%. Frontier Communications Parent’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John G. Stratton purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FYBR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

