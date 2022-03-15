Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Stock analysts at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.36% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Communications Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.
NASDAQ FYBR opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.68.
In other news, Chairman John G. Stratton purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FYBR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.
