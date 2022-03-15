Ft Cboe Vest Intl Equity (NYSEARCA:YJUN) Trading 0.7% Higher

Ft Cboe Vest Intl Equity (NYSEARCA:YJUN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.81 and last traded at $18.77. 4,776 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 8,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ft Cboe Vest Intl Equity stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ft Cboe Vest Intl Equity (NYSEARCA:YJUN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

