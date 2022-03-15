Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Up 11.1%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) shares shot up 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.16 and last traded at $27.09. 216,914 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,268,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

A number of research firms recently commented on FUTU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. CLSA lowered Futu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.88.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.91). Futu had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 39.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,365,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,432,000 after purchasing an additional 101,387 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter valued at about $568,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 200,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after buying an additional 150,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

About Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

