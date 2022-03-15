FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Increased by Analyst

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cidara Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.80) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.11). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cidara Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 465.76% and a negative net margin of 89.48%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.54.

CDTX opened at $0.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $46.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

