FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Increased by Analyst

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cidara Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.80) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.11). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cidara Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS.
Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 465.76% and a negative net margin of 89.48%.
CDTX opened at $0.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $46.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.29.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.27% of the company’s stock.
Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.