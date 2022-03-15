FY2022 EPS Estimates for Transcontinental Cut by Cormark (TSE:TCL)

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Transcontinental in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.26.

Transcontinental has a fifty-two week low of C$23.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.95.

In related news, Director Christine Desaulniers acquired 2,000 shares of Transcontinental stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.41 per share, with a total value of C$36,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$368,200.

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

