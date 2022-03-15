G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of GIII opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.53. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.71.
In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GIII shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.
About G-III Apparel Group (Get Rating)
G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.
