G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GIII opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.53. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.71.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 66.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,857 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GIII shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

