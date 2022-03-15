Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Short Interest Update

Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the February 13th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.0 days.

Shares of GZTGF stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Gazit Globe has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.10.

Get Gazit Globe alerts:

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gazit Globe in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Gazit-Globe Ltd. engages in the acquisition, improvement, development, and management of income-producing real estate for mixed uses including commercial, office, and residential around the world, and focusing on densely populated urban areas in major cities. It operates through the following geographic segments: Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Israel, Brazil, United States, and Other Segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gazit Globe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gazit Globe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.