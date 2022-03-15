Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $5.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GMTX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink cut shares of Gemini Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.00.

Get Gemini Therapeutics alerts:

GMTX stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81. Gemini Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $19.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,997,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 289.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 165,510 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 56.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,512,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after acquiring an additional 907,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gemini Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.