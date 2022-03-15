Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $5.00.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GMTX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink cut shares of Gemini Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.00.
GMTX stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81. Gemini Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $19.09.
About Gemini Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.
