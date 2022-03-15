Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,413 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Generac were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Generac by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE GNRC opened at $275.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $295.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.45. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.74 and a 1-year high of $524.31.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. OTR Global lowered Generac to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.00.
In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total transaction of $1,572,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,283 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,425. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.
