Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,413 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Generac were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Generac by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GNRC opened at $275.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $295.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.45. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.74 and a 1-year high of $524.31.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. Generac’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. OTR Global lowered Generac to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.00.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total transaction of $1,572,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,283 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,425. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

