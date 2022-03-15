GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) Short Interest Up 42.0% in February

GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 206,200 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the February 13th total of 145,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,499,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GTEH remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Tuesday. 32,310,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,772,953. GenTech has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Get GenTech alerts:

About GenTech (Get Rating)

GenTech Holdings, Inc (United States) engages in the development, marketing, and sale of interactive games and applications for mobile devices, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David William Lovatt on October 4, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GenTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.