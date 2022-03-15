Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$47.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of C$36.95 and a twelve month high of C$55.13. The stock has a market cap of C$8.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.22.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.