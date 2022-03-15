Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

DNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of DNA stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 19,218,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,113,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a quick ratio of 20.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $15.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $1,518,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $956,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $2,425,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $1,054,722,000.

