Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

GLEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.11) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.53) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.37) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.67) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 500 ($6.50) to GBX 580 ($7.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 485.63 ($6.32).

LON:GLEN traded down GBX 21.25 ($0.28) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 460.30 ($5.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,436,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,506,168. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 2.96 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 514.10 ($6.69). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 421.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 379.12. The firm has a market cap of £60.68 billion and a PE ratio of 16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

