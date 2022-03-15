Global Trust Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $171.71 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $168.74 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NXPI. KeyCorp upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.24.

NXP Semiconductors Profile (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.