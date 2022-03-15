Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $49,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 900.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 740,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,220,000 after acquiring an additional 77,687 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 348.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 61,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,723,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,208 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.41.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $113.42 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.12 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.80. The stock has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

