Global X Clean Water ETF (NYSEARCA:AQWA) Shares Up 1%

Global X Clean Water ETF (NYSEARCA:AQWA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.55 and last traded at $14.55. 1,115 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQWA. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Clean Water ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $695,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Clean Water ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $679,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Clean Water ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

