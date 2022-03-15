Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the February 13th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its holdings in Goal Acquisitions by 573.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 17,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goal Acquisitions stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72. Goal Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

