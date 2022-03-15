GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

GOCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.50 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of GoHealth stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,969,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,363. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24. GoHealth has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $384.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOCO. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new position in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,653,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in GoHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $7,369,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,904,000. Eversept Partners LP grew its stake in GoHealth by 1,731.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,261,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dendur Capital LP bought a new position in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

