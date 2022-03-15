GoldMining Inc. (CVE:GOLD) Senior Officer Paulo Valle Pereira Neto Sells 63,000 Shares of Stock

GoldMining Inc. (CVE:GOLD – Get Rating) Senior Officer Paulo Valle Pereira Neto sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.35, for a total value of C$148,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 801,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,882,740.10.
Shares of CVE:GOLD opened at C$0.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.90. GoldMining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.88 and a 52-week high of C$1.96.
GoldMining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
Receive News & Ratings for GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.