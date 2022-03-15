GoldMining Inc. (CVE:GOLD) Senior Officer Paulo Valle Pereira Neto Sells 63,000 Shares of Stock

GoldMining Inc. (CVE:GOLD – Get Rating) Senior Officer Paulo Valle Pereira Neto sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.35, for a total value of C$148,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 801,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,882,740.10.

Shares of CVE:GOLD opened at C$0.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.90. GoldMining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.88 and a 52-week high of C$1.96.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, and development of gold assets in the Americas. Its projects include the La Mina and Titiribi gold-copper projects located in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia; the Whistler gold-copper Project located in Alaska, United States; the Cachoeira and São Jorge Gold projects located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil; the Rea uranium project located in the Western of Alberta, Canada; the Yellowknife gold project located in the Northwest Territories, Canada; and the Crucero gold project located in southeastern Peru.

