GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) PT Raised to $6.50

GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.25 to $6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 289.22% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NYSEMKT:GLDG opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $251.22 million, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of -0.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLDG. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoldMining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoldMining by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in GoldMining by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 18,757 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in GoldMining during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GoldMining by 17.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

