Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 85.0% from the February 13th total of 627,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 73.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,547,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,483 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 52.1% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 627,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 214,960 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter valued at $471,000. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GTE opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. Gran Tierra Energy has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $514.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Gran Tierra Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 17.32%.

GTE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

