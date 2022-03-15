Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Lifted to Action List Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) from a buy rating to an action list buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$115.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$110.00 price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$108.00.

Shares of TSE:GRT.UN opened at C$94.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$95.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$96.37. The firm has a market cap of C$6.18 billion and a PE ratio of 5.44. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$74.87 and a 12-month high of C$105.79.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

