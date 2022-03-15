Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Receives C$107.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$108.57.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$112.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a C$110.00 price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$109.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

TSE GRT.UN traded down C$0.88 on Thursday, reaching C$93.25. The company had a trading volume of 26,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,353. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.13 billion and a PE ratio of 5.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$95.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$96.37. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$74.87 and a 12 month high of C$105.79.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

