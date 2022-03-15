Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Trading Down 6.3%

Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR – Get Rating) (NYSE:GPL)’s share price fell 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 53,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 265,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.50 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$160.36 million and a P/E ratio of -2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.41.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.