Greif, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Greif has increased its dividend payment by 1.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Greif has a dividend payout ratio of 27.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Greif to earn $6.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Shares of Greif stock opened at $59.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.00 and a 200 day moving average of $62.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $53.44 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Greif had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Greif will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth about $491,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Greif by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter worth $15,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

GEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America cut Greif from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

