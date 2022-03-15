Greif, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.
Greif has increased its dividend payment by 1.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Greif has a dividend payout ratio of 27.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Greif to earn $6.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.
Shares of Greif stock opened at $59.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.00 and a 200 day moving average of $62.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $53.44 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth about $491,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Greif by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter worth $15,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.
GEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America cut Greif from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.
Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.
