Growth for Good Acquisition Corp (The) (NASDAQ:GFGDU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Growth for Good Acquisition Corp (The) (NASDAQ:GFGDU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the February 13th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Growth for Good Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.95 during trading hours on Tuesday. Growth for Good Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $10.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFGDU. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $808,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $944,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $950,000.

