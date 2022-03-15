Grupo Santander Upgrades Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) to Outperform

Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Grupo Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fluidra from €40.00 ($43.96) to €36.00 ($39.56) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Fluidra from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Fluidra alerts:

FLUIF opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.81. Fluidra has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $43.25.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.